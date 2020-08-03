Pine St business hit by thieves in the dead of night

Gympie Police are appealing for information following the theft of two pumps from a Pine St business last night.

GYMPIE police are seeking information from anyone who might have witnessed the theft of two pumps from a business on Pine Street last week.

Police said that at about 3am on July 29, offenders approached a secure business on Pine Street, Gympie and forced their way into the yard by breaking locks.

One of the Davey pumps stolen from the Pine Street business in the early hours of Friday morning.

Two Davey appliances were stolen, a Davey pump 5265-H1 Honda 196c 2 stage fire fighter pump and a XJ50T-1 pressure system.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity at the time or who has seen the pumps is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001582533 within the online suspicious activity form.