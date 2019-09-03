Menu
A crowd turns out in Peregian Beach to support the Flight Path Forum submissions seeking changes to aircraft flyover routes.
‘Pincer movement’ key to closing flight paths

Peter Gardiner
3rd Sep 2019 12:11 PM | Updated: 12:45 PM
MORE than 300 residents turned out to the Flight Path Forum Father's Day rally in Peregian Beach to voice opposition to proposed flyover routes across Noosa.

Many locals signed the group's CASA submission and state petition seeking to protect local amenity and environmental values by blocking Airservices Australia's proposals for the Sunshine Coast Airport expansion.

Airservices Australia have lodged an airspace change proposal with CASA and the closing date for comment is September. 9.

FPF spokeswoman Vivien Griffin said it was very clear that people were still very concerned, very strong in their opposition and really supportive of Flight Path Forum.

"This is a really crucial moment with the change proposal being lodged with CASA," Ms Griffin said.

"I'd like to think that CASA will be more rigorous, more scrupulous in its review of the proposal.

"A lot of people are keeping them alert to the fact that the Noise Ombudsman is still undertaking some very forensic analysis of the consultation."

She said FPF leaders "just do their homework so well".

"They've now (also) lodged a 200-page submission to the federal Department of the Environment," she said.

"The whole environmental approvals are critical to this as well."

Ms Griffin said she understood FPF leaders have an appointment with the State Government acting Co-Ordinator General to discuss their concerns,

"So we're fighting on all fronts," she said.

"You cover all your bases and point out the shortcomings on what was not done in the EIS (environmental impact statement).

"You've just got keep putting this out.

"It's a pincer movement of strong community support and absolutely accurate and forensic analysis."

