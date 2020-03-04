Pilot’s miracle escape as plane crashes after parachute drop

A 25-year-old pilot has had a brush with death after crashing his light plane near the Batchelor Airstrip

A 25-YEAR-OLD pilot has had a brush with death after crashing his plane near the Batchelor Airstrip.

The pilot had just completed a parachute drop in the area about midday Saturday when his Cessna 206 crashed about 1.42km away from the Batchelor airstrip.

The pilot dragged himself from the wreckage before he was tended to by members of the parachute club, airport staff and emergency services.

The pilot suffered non-life threatening injuries to his lower right leg, arm and face and was transported to the Batchelor Health Clinic before being transported to Royal Darwin Hospital.

NT Police consulted with the Australian Transport Safety Bureau and Civil Aviation Safety Authority however it is understood investigations are complete.