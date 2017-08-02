Pilot slams new Kybong safety enhancements as a 'farce'

FLIGHT FRUSTRATIONS: Paul McKeown said the recently adopted rules for Kybong Airport will not enhance safety.

AVIATION veteran Paul McKeown has slammed changes to the Kybong Airport rules as a "farce” aimed at quelling a vocal minority instead of addressing safety.

Mr McKeown, who is head of operations at The Recreational Flying Company and has 25-years' experience, said the changes adopted by Gympie Regional Council last Friday helped no-one except the people who were complaining about noise levels.

"The night flying ban and some other rumoured changes could have a significant effect on the future development of our business and the livelihoods of our staff without a single safety benefit,” he said.

Worse, he said the council had avoided adopting any changes operators had actually been "pleading” for.

These included assigning a discreet CTAF frequency and providing a parallel taxiway.

Mr McKeown said introducing mandatory radio use would have little effect, as "it was already universally used and not a reliable measure of air safety”.

Standard circuit direction was also "already in place,” he said, and the night flying and hovering bans were solely about addressing resident complaints.

He said the council's decisions to allow development very close to the airport was a concern, especially considering the recent Essendon airport crash. Five people were killed in the accident, in which a Beechcraft B200 Super King Air crashed into a DFO shopping centre.

He said aviation operators who were "uniquely placed” to work with council on improving safety "were not consulted or even invited to the meeting in relation to this matter”.

The safety record of Kybong Airport, which is not tower controlled, was on par with others in the country, he said.

"Aviation has a healthy reporting culture where incidents as well as accidents are reported to enhance aviation safety.”

Gympie Regional Council was approached for response to these comments, and we hope to bring you that response tomorrow.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority had not replied by time of print.