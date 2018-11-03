Menu
PIG DAY OUT. And they're racing... Contributed
Pig racing to cause squealing spectacle in Gympie

Rebecca Singh
by
3rd Nov 2018 10:10 AM

IT IS the race that stops the nation, the Melbourne Cup but Gympie will trade the horses for pigs at the Turf Club.

There will be four pig races and about five in each race.

"Pig racing has been popular around the region and we thought we would bring it up here,” Gympie Turf Club president Shane Gill said.

16 ways to celebrate the Cup in the Gympie region

"It is something different for the community to see and a bit of a novelty.”

For those wanting to have a punt, there will be sweeps going for the races.

There will be some excitement once the racing starts.

"The pigs aren't ridden, they run through a designed course,” Gill said.

"Social media is generating a fair bit of interest and we are expecting a big crowd.”

The gates will open at 11am, first pig race will be about 1pm. There will be fashions on the field and the bird cage tickets are still on sale.

Bird cage tickets are $15-$20 and can be bought online on gympieboxoffice.com.au.

For more information visit www.gympieturfclub.com.au.

    Local Partners