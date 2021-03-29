Piers reveals shock threat after Meghan rant

Embattled TV host Piers Morgan has revealed that internet trolls threatened to murder him in front of his children over his recent on camera anti-Meghan Markle rant.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter admits he should not have stormed off the TV set - but he stands by the comments that cost him his job.

He has revealed that his three sons were targeted and sent him screenshots of abuse they got online, according to The Sun.

Morgan added: "None of them even care about Meghan Markle, let alone agree with my views on her. Yet the Twitter troll mob has found them guilty by association.

"One troll vowed to murder me in front of them, and added, 'When your dad dies, the world will have a party.'

Piers Morgan walked off set during live filming of Good Morning Britain after conflict with co-host Alex Beresford over Morgan’s comments on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah interview. Picture: Supplied

"Normally, I revel in the noise. But unregulated social media, as anyone in the public eye will confirm, has got increasingly vicious and nasty."

Morgan, 55, was forced out of Good Morning Britain for saying he did not believe a word that the Duchess of Sussex said in her Oprah Winfrey interview.

He had stormed off set after an on-air row with weatherman Alex Beresford, 40.

Writing an opinion piece in the Mail on Sunday, Morgan said: "I knew it wasn't a good look, the great snowflake-basher running away from confrontation. And on reflection, I shouldn't have done it."

Piers Morgan won’t apologise for comments he made about Meghan Markle. Picture: Supplied

But referring to his late manager John ­Ferriter, he said it was better to quit than make an on-air apology.

He wrote: "All I heard back was John's regular refrain, 'Trust your gut!'

"Suddenly, I reached a moment of total gut clarity: f**k it, I wasn't going to apologise for disbelieving Meghan Markle, because the truth is that I don't believe Meghan Markle.

"And in a free, democratic society, I should be allowed not to believe someone, and to say that I don't believe them. That, surely, is the very essence of freedom of speech?"

Originally published as Piers reveals shock threat after Meghan rant