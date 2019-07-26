Piece of advice Gympie league star will always remember

RUGBY LEAGUE: Four of Gympie's rising rugby league players furthered their skills when they headed to Brisbane as part of Wide Bay teams two weeks ago.

Despite Wide Bay under-11s and 12s finishing just ahead of last place, Thomas Cranston, 11, Jeremy Dore, 12, Jordan Brown, 12, and Tim Corbet, 11, learnt vital skills.

Under-12s vice-captain Dore said it was good to play with teammates from clubs in the region.

"It was a lot of fun playing with mates from Bundy and other areas,” he said.

"We won about four games but finished 10th out of 12.”

There was one piece of advice Dore said he would try to remember when playing.

"You never underestimate the opposition,” he said.

"There was one player that was big and he was pretty scary and I got a head knock.

"I was able to play the next day but I should not have gone in with my shoulder.”

Cranston said it was not the best performance by the under-11s team.

"It was a bit disappointing, we finished ninth out of 10 teams overall,” he said.

"We could have been better but I got a lot out of it.”