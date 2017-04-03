Pie Creek Neighbour Day a big success

BIG BREKKY: More than 100 people attended a Neighbour Day breakfast at Pie Creek Hall recently.

MORE than 100 local residents from Pie Creek, Mooloo and nearby suburbs attended the first-ever Neighbour Day Breakfast at the Pie Creek Community Hall on Sunday morning.

Hosted by the hall committee and generously sponsored by The Gympie Regional Council, Farmer and Sun, and McIntosh Meats, the community breakfast was enjoyed by both long-established locals and many families new to the area.

Cr Hillary Smerdon enjoyed chatting with locals over a substantial barbecue breakfast.

A feature of the gathering was a chance for local business owners to provide a bit of information about their products and services. That information was displayed on the hall's revamped noticeboard.

Hope Reins staff attended and organised some games for families in the hall.

A number of children who took part proclaimed the horse racing and cattle roping games a big hit.

Of course, the main theme of Neighbour Day was about getting to know people in the local community and to create an environment in which locals supported other locals.

The Pie Creek Hall Committee also promoted a sustainable approach to its activities.

From rooftop solar panels to minimising waste products, the committee takes, as far as possible, a common-sense approach to its functions.

Those present declared the morning a huge success and were keen to see Neighbour Day become a permanent fixture on the hall's annual calendar.