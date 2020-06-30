Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
James John Clarke was charged with possessing a glass pipe used to smoke meth.
James John Clarke was charged with possessing a glass pipe used to smoke meth.
News

Pie Creek man tried to hide meth pipe in long grass

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
30th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PIE Creek man pleaded guilty to possessing a glass pipe to smoke meth, after he was discovered trying to get rid of it during a police search.

James John Clarke, 22, was charged after police searched a Pie Creek property on March 5.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Wide Bay and Bruce Hwy near Gympie to get safety upgrade

* ‘You’re a f------ whore’: Man sent victim abusive messages

* 45yo busted with meth tried to hide it from cops under car seat

They saw Clarke throw something off the back veranda into long grass, and after searching the grass, found a glass pipe used in connection with smoking meth.

Taking his age and minimal criminal history into account, Mr Callaghan fined Clarke $300 and no conviction was recorded.

gympie crime gympie magistrates court meth pipe pie creek possession of dangerous drugs
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crooks steal keys from inside Gympie unit, drive off in car

        premium_icon Crooks steal keys from inside Gympie unit, drive off in car

        News Audacious car thieves have snuck into a unit in the heart of Gympie, taken the keys and driven off in a stolen ute

        Meth user tried to hide drugs from cops under car seat

        premium_icon Meth user tried to hide drugs from cops under car seat

        News Police said the man seemed to be under the influence at the time

        Wide Bay and Bruce Hwy near Gympie to get safety upgrade

        premium_icon Wide Bay and Bruce Hwy near Gympie to get safety upgrade

        News The safety upgrades will add to $1 billion Gympie Bypass and a $14.5 billion...

        Gympie and surrounds death and funeral notices

        premium_icon Gympie and surrounds death and funeral notices

        News The Gympie Times will continue to provide birth, death, marriage, funeral and other...