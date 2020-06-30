Pie Creek man tried to hide meth pipe in long grass

James John Clarke was charged with possessing a glass pipe used to smoke meth.

A PIE Creek man pleaded guilty to possessing a glass pipe to smoke meth, after he was discovered trying to get rid of it during a police search.

James John Clarke, 22, was charged after police searched a Pie Creek property on March 5.

They saw Clarke throw something off the back veranda into long grass, and after searching the grass, found a glass pipe used in connection with smoking meth.

Taking his age and minimal criminal history into account, Mr Callaghan fined Clarke $300 and no conviction was recorded.