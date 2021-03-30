Menu
Crime

Pie Creek man fined for having Instagram, Snapchat on phone

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
30th Mar 2021 12:10 AM
A Pie Creek man who failed to tell police he had downloaded social media applications to his phone despite being required to do so under the Child Protection Act has been stung $1500 as a result.

Gympie Magistrates Court heard Glenn David Morris, 70, had installed and created accounts for Instagram and Snapchat on his mobile in February 2020, at the suggestion of his family, who wanted to expand the ways he could be contacted.

In August 2020, police discovered the apps on his phone during a routine compliance check.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said the man told officers he had “simply overlooked” reporting what he had done to the authorities.

Gympie Magistrates Court heard Glenn David Morris’s family had suggested he download the apps.
Magistrate Kurt Fowler acknowledged Morris co-operated with police and there was “no suggestion of anything untoward” when he had used the accounts.

He noted, however, Morris did have history of this type of crime, including a 135-day stint in custody at one point.

Mr Fowler accepted the 70-year-old’s guilty plea and fined him.

child protection act court gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court
