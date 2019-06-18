Pictures that show Stoinis’ Cup is not over

Marcus Stoinis has been working on his fitness.

Injured Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis took part in a secret two-hour training session overnight in a bid to stay in the World Cup squad. EXCLUSIVE PICTURES

The Herald Sun was there as the injured all-rounder bowled about 25 deliveries of medium pace and then batted in the nets at Trent Bridge, facing possible replacement Mitchell Marsh.

It was the first time Stoinis had attempted to bowl since suffering a side strain early in Australia's loss to India 10 days ago.

Marcus Stoinis is pictured training in Nottingham ahead of Australia's next World Cup. Picture: Sam Landsberger

Marcus Stoinis was able to bowl off a shortened run up. Picture: Sam Landsberger

Stoinis bowled about a dozen balls off a standing start and another dozen off a 10-step run up before batting for about 90 minutes.

But it is understood Cricket Australia medicos will rule Stoinis out of Thursday's clash against Bangladesh unless he can bowl off a long run up at Australia's main training session today (Tuesday).

That would probably end Stoinis's World Cup, given selectors are keen to play an extra all-rounder against Bangladesh, which would require replacing Stoinis with Marsh in the 15-man squad.

It is unlikely they would play a third consecutive match with an unbalanced line-up, although that would give Stoinis until the June 25 clash against England at Lord's to recover.

Stoinis, Marsh and Nathan Coulter-Nile, who missed Saturday's win against Sri Lanka with soreness, all batted and bowled behind locked doors at the secret session.

The hitout took place under the watchful eyes of CA fitness staff as their teammates enjoyed the day off.

It's believed Stoinis has told teammates he only suffered a minor side strain, although even a grade 1 or 2 injury usually requires multiple weeks on the sidelines.

Marsh has been told that he is certain to play his first competitive game in three months on Thursday, either for Australia against Bangladesh at Trent Bridge or for Australia A against Northamptonshire about an hour down the road.

Mitchell Marsh is the man poised to replace Marcus Stoinis in the World Cup squad. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

As CA doctor Richard Saw and performance coach Aaron Kellett watched Stoinis's return to the bowling crease, Marsh was in the very next net batting after flying over as cover last week.

Marsh, along with five net bowlers, then bowled at Stoinis.

Nathan Lyon, dressed in casual clothes, popped in and observed for about five minutes.

Coulter-Nile bowled at full pace and looks set to return against Bangladesh at the same venue he smacked 92 runs at against West Indies earlier this month.

Stoinis, Coulter-Nile and Marsh spent about an hour playing a mini game of cricket with local schoolkids before they hit the nets for a session that Cricket Australia did not advertise.

Media was told that it was a day off for all players. Stoinis was in good spirits all day and remains optimistic he can make it back after missing Australia's past two wins.