Police are looking for this man. Picture: Queensland Police Service

Police are looking for this man. Picture: Queensland Police Service

POLICE have released images of a man who they say may be able to assist with the investigation of a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted in the Fortitude Valley last month.

The woman in her 20s was walking down Fortitude Valley's Berwick Street before entering a building complex at about 9pm on April 22.

A man then followed the woman into the building and an elevator before exiting the elevator on the same floor.

After a brief conversation, the man allegedly groped the woman after pushing her against a hallway and lifting her off the ground.

Police are hoping to find this man to see if he can assist them with an investigation. Picture: Queensland Police Service

She managed to fend him off and the man then fled down the building's internal stairway, it is alleged.

Brisbane police investigators said the man then caught a train from Fortitude Valley railway station soon after, exiting at Loganlea Railway Station.

The man, described as African appearance, about 175cm tall and with a solid build, was last seen walking down Loganlea Road.

He was wearing a black and white shirt with vertical stripes, quarter length shorts and a black cap.

The woman first noticed the man, who she did not know, as she was crossing Ann Street, where she noticed he was following her to Berwick Street.

Police urge anyway with any information which may help the investigation to contact PoliceLink on 131 444.

Originally published as Pics released as police investigate alleged assault