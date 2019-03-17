PICS: Rainbow Beach SLSC hosts nippers age carnival

SURF LIFESAVING: Sun, sand and surf combined for the Rainbow Beach Surf Life Saving Club's nippers age carnival last weekend.

Some of the region's best and brightest young athletes gave the carnival everything they had, whether they were diving for flags buried in the sand or carting their longboards beyond the break.

under-12 competitor Emily Schooth was a standout, coming in first place for her longboard event.

Check out some action shots from the weekend below.