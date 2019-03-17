Menu
Right to left: Emily Schooth (u12), Keira Arthur (u12) Rubi Warner.
News

PICS: Rainbow Beach SLSC hosts nippers age carnival

JOSH PRESTON
by
17th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
SURF LIFESAVING: Sun, sand and surf combined for the Rainbow Beach Surf Life Saving Club's nippers age carnival last weekend.

Some of the region's best and brightest young athletes gave the carnival everything they had, whether they were diving for flags buried in the sand or carting their longboards beyond the break.

under-12 competitor Emily Schooth was a standout, coming in first place for her longboard event.

Check out some action shots from the weekend below.

