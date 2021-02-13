PICS: Is this the most spectacular house for sale in Gympie?

Laguna Real Estate may have found the most spectacular home on offer in the Gympie region - this 34 hectare property at Scrubby Creek.

If there was a definitive search for the most purely stunning property the Gympie region has to offer, Laguna Real Estate might have found the winner with “Mountain Mist” at Scrubby Creek.

A “hilltop hideaway” set on 34 hectares and complete with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and five car spaces, the majestic two-storey property offers seclusion and tranquillity as well as easy access to Gympie and further afield.

“‘Mountain Mist’ presents the utmost in privacy and seclusion; your amazing hilltop hideaway provides postcard 180 degree views toward Gympie City, Chatsworth and Gunalda,” the Laguna Real Estate property description reads.

“Just 15 minutes from Gympie’s CBD and less than 1 hour from Noosa, escape the hustle and bustle that this 34 hectare property offers.

“Offering dual living at its finest, your exquisite two storey home boasts in excess of 800m2 of living space and a host of features that must be seen to be believed. Enjoy all the tranquillity that this peaceful country lifestyle offers.”

Some of the property features include spotted gum timber flooring throughout upstairs level, a large galley style kitchen with adjacent butler’s pantry, an open plan living area with fireplace heating ducted to bedrooms, a “breathtaking” ensuite in master complemented by an enormous walk in robe.

There’s also a full length front balcony providing breathtaking views of Gympie and surrounding countryside, and enormous rear deck area perfect for entertaining guests complete with an indoor and outdoor infinity pool.

Is this the most incredible Gympie region property you have ever seen?

View the full listing through Laguna Real Estate here.