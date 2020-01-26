PICS: Gympie crowns 2020 Citizen of the Year at Aus Day Awards

Gympie Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran announced the winners of the 2020 Australia Day Awards in front of a packed crowd at the Civic Centre.- Malcolm Dodt (2020 Citizen of the Year)

“I JUST love Gympie,” was a fitting way for the Gold City’s newly-crowned 2020 Citizen of the Year Malcolm Dodt to sum up what inspires his tireless dedication to the region and its community.

Gympie Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran announced the winners of the 2020 Australia Day Awards in front of a packed crowd at the Civic Centre.- Hannah Johnston (Young Citizen of the Year)

Known and admired for his contributions as a volunteer member for Gympie Medical

Response under St John’s Ambulance, P & C president for One Mile State School and

Gympie High School, Mr Dodt has also garnered praise for his work as the operator of the positively-geared “Gympie The real treasure is the town” Facebook page, which now boasts more than 9500 followers.

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran announced Mr Dodt was one of seven winners of the 2020 Australia Day Awards at a packed Civic Centre celebration this morning.

“I was amazed. I try to work behind the scenes with everything. The Facebook page is me behind a computer. I take photos. People don’t see me as much, and I never put myself forward for that,” Mr Dodt said after is win.

“It’s an honour to be recognised for doing it. On the Facebook page it’s the comments that come through, the comments that come from all over the world about the Gympie region from my page just keeps the drive going.

“The main thing is positive change, that’s what the page is all about. On social media there’s so much negativity, and positive change is the reason I started the page four years ago.”

Hannah Johnston was awarded Young Citizen of the Year for volunteering her time at

charity events, as well as contributing to the Cooloola Community Orchestra and Gympie Strings.

Proud to represent Gympie and St Patrick’s college for the past two years at

the State Honours Ensemble Program at Griffith University, Miss Johnston said she was also taken aback to hear her name called at the ceremony.

“I was very surprised and very shocked that I was nominated, and very grateful to be nominated by the community and to represent my school,” she said.

“From when I was very young, I was very committed to my studies, I’ve always been very dedicated to my learning and being respectful of the community and everyone around me.”

Mr Curran also welcomed nine new Australian citizens to the Gympie region as part of the ceremony.

2020 AUSTRALIA DAY AWARDS – WINNERS

Citizen of the Year – Malcolm Dodt

Young Citizen of the Year – Hannah Johnston

Cultural Award – Ethan Roberts

Youth Cultural Award – Alison Jensen

Youth Sports Award – Allie Salter

Sports Administration Award – Shane Gill

Community Event of the Year – Matty Hillcoat’s Truckies Day Out