Mystique the Tin Can Bay dolphin set a new record this week. PHOTO: Barnacles Cafe & Dolphin Feeding
News

PICS: ‘Gift giving’ Tin Can Bay dolphin sets a new record

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
24th Sep 2020 10:06 AM
MYSTIQUE the Tin Can Bay dolphin has set a new “gift giving” record, bringing in a whopping 21 objects to the Barnacles Cafe & Dolphin Feeding shores yesterday morning.

The Barnacles dolphin pod wowed volunteer feeders earlier in the year, bringing an increasing amount of “gifts” while the centre was closed due to coronavirus.

“New record for Mystique this morning, 21 items brought in just this morning!” PHOTO: Barnacles Cafe & Dolphin Feeding
That tradition has continued well beyond Barnacles’ reopening, and alpha male Mystique took it to a new level this week.

“So far he has brought in 13 items, from Barnacle covered rocks to a range of different bottles and he couldn’t look more proud of himself if he tried,” Barnacles wrote on Facebook yesterday morning.

“New record for Mystique this morning, 21 items brought in just this morning!” PHOTO: Barnacles Cafe & Dolphin Feeding
That number was soon updated to 21, with even an old corona bottle among Mystique’s finds.

Here’s how you can visit Barnacles Cafe & Dolphin Feeding, seven days a week:

WHERE: Norman Point, Tin Can Bay

WHEN: From 7am, 7 days a week, all year round

COST: $5 entrance fee, $5 feeding fee.

