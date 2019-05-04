PICS: Cats stuck in the mud at 1-3 after heavy Kedron loss

STUCK IN THE MUD: Cats defender Chris Langfeldt attempts to lay a tackle on his Kedron opponent in their 56-point loss at Ray Warren Oval last Saturday.

STUCK IN THE MUD: Cats defender Chris Langfeldt attempts to lay a tackle on his Kedron opponent in their 56-point loss at Ray Warren Oval last Saturday. Troy Jegers

AFL: The Gympie Cats hinted at a comeback in the third quarter, but their frustrating run of forgettable form continued with a resounding home loss to Kedron on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors (3-1) jumped the Cats (1-3) from the first bounce on a Ray Warren Oval playing surface that looked more like a soupbowl, with Gympie managing just two majors from twelve scoring shots to go register a paltry 2.10 (22) half time score against the Lions' 10.6 (66).

Coach David Carroll would have been fuming at the break, and he at least temporarily got the response he wanted when play resumed.

Lachlan Sanewski, Jesse Lawrence and Patrick Harris bagged consecutive goals to bring the margin back around four goals, and lifted intensity across the ground meant they fought hard to stay within shouting distance as the slugfest wore on.

Skill errors, dropped marks and turnovers, though more excusable in the torrid conditions, were what ultimately broke the Cats - a late Kedron goal put the difference back over 30 points, and a Gympie win was out of reach from there.

A spent petrol tank and mounting injuries, including one which kept co-captain Jesse Lawrence on the pine for most of the second half, meant the Cats could only add one behind in the last while blew the game out of the water.

On-field frustrations reached a tipping point late in the final quarter, with spot fires breaking out everywhere and almost every Cat involved in the fracas at one stage, which ultimately saw one sent from the field.

Returning midfield jet Lanze Magin was among the best in his first game of the season while Sanewski, Jack Cross and Kade Kent were all brave in the 14.14 (98) to 5.12 (42) loss.

Coming off their third consecutive loss and facing a tough road trip to Ipswich next week, the Cats' first season in the QFA Division 3 league appears at a crossroads - at least for now.

Gympie Cats 5.12 (42) defeated by Kedron 14.14 (98) at Ray Warren Oval, Saturday May 4

Goals: Harris 2, Sanewski, Cross, Lawrence

Best: Tucker, Shearer, Ayres, Hayes, Sanewski, Magin