Gympie Cats women vs Across the Waves – Michelina Thomas. Picture: Shane Zahner
PICS: Cats play last game before league shutdown

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
18th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFLW: The Gympie Cats stormed home to record an impressive home win in what was their last game for a long time to come over the weekend.

The Cats turned a two-point lead into a 20-point win over Across the Waves at Ray Warren Oval on Saturday afternoon, riding three goals from Courtney Mallett to a 6.4. (40) to 3.2. (20) final score.

The win was an important one for the third-placed Cats in what was to be the penultimate game of their season, gaining them valuable ground on the second-placed Waves.

AFL Queensland announced all AFL and AFL State association managed or operated leagues would be suspended until at least May 31 on Tuesday afternoon.

CATS 6.4. (40) defeated ACROSS THE WAVES 3.2. (20) at Ray Warren Oval

Goal Kickers: C. Mallett 3, T. Jardine 2, E. Warhurst

Best Players: J. Sternberg, R. McAuliffe, S. Jones, C. Mallett, L. Chambers, E. Findlay

