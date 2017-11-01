Pickles says goodbye after four decades serving Gympie

Robin Nicol aka Pickles retiring from 43 years working for the Gympie council.

LAST week, Gympie Regional Council worker Robin Nicol put on his black Akubra and headed out the door.

He had a cup of tea at smoko and a chat with the boys just like he had done every day for years.

But at 4pm last Thursday, "Pickles” walked away from a job he had spend the last four decades doing.

He retired after 43 years in the council.

He has seen a lot in his time.

He worked through numerous amalgamations, but the one constant has been his mates.

Pickles reckons if it wasn't for them he would not have worked the same job for as long as what he did.

"I just enjoyed going to work,” Mr Nicol told The Gympie Times.

"You get on with everybody, you do the

job, and enjoy doing it properly.

"I'll miss working with the blokes the most.

"They are all good.

"I have never had a problem with any of them really.

"If you did have a problem, you would sort it out and it would be over and done with,” he said.

Mr Nicol will stay in Gympie post retirement but said he wants to travel.

Canada is first on the list.

"I want to see Niagara Falls,” he said.