News

Pickles says goodbye after four decades serving Gympie

Robin Nicol aka Pickles retiring from 43 years working for the Gympie council.
Robin Nicol aka Pickles retiring from 43 years working for the Gympie council. Renee Albrecht
Tom Daunt
by

LAST week, Gympie Regional Council worker Robin Nicol put on his black Akubra and headed out the door.

He had a cup of tea at smoko and a chat with the boys just like he had done every day for years.

But at 4pm last Thursday, "Pickles” walked away from a job he had spend the last four decades doing.

He retired after 43 years in the council.

He has seen a lot in his time.

He worked through numerous amalgamations, but the one constant has been his mates.

Pickles reckons if it wasn't for them he would not have worked the same job for as long as what he did.

"I just enjoyed going to work,” Mr Nicol told The Gympie Times.

"You get on with everybody, you do the

job, and enjoy doing it properly.

"I'll miss working with the blokes the most.

"They are all good.

"I have never had a problem with any of them really.

"If you did have a problem, you would sort it out and it would be over and done with,” he said.

Mr Nicol will stay in Gympie post retirement but said he wants to travel.

Canada is first on the list.

"I want to see Niagara Falls,” he said.

Topics:  employment gympie region gympie regional council long service employees people of gympie

Gympie Times

Just In

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Gympie pharmacy holds charity evening

Gympie pharmacy holds charity evening

Gympie pharmacy pulls out all the stops to raise money for children and women's charities.

Solar boom: 450 Gympie jobs over four years

Hope is high the proposed solar farm will provide a huge boost to jobs in Gympie.

One of nation's biggest solar power plants to be built near Gympie

Gympie rider claims podium place at State Championships

BOLT OF LIGHTING: Jack Shadbolt clinched third place at the Shimano Enduro Series State Championship at Garapine on Sunday, and first place in the overall series.

Shadbolt strikes in State Enduro Championships

Judge blasts court delays and costs in regions

UNJUST EXPENSE: Regions suffer delayed and expensive justice and a Gympie judge says it should stop.

Judge says justice is delayed and made more expensive in the regions

Local Partners