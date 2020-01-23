SuperCoach NRL: Pick a gun team in just 5 minutes
If you want to join in on Australia's favourite rugby league fantasy game but don't have the time to spend hours doing research, then this is the guide for you!
We'll show you how to assemble a gun team in just a few minutes.
1. First step is to register which you can do here:
2. Once you've signed up it's time to pick your team, and you'll want to start with some cheapies! These are the most important players in any SuperCoach side as they start at bottom dollar and make money for your team. You'll need approx. 10 cheapies and it's better to stack the backline with these players rather than the forwards. This is because backs score more tries, which leads to sharper price increases. Some of the best players in this category are (use search panel in SuperCoach to find names):
Blayke Brailey
Billy Magoulias
Phoenix Crossland
Tommy Talau
Bradman Best
Jarome Luai
Greg Leleisiuao
Ilikena Vudogo
Morgan Harper
Tristan Sailor
Albert Hopoate
Francis Molo
Brandon Wakeham
Xavier Coates
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Gehamat Shibasaki
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
Lindsay Collins
3. PICK your guns. These are generally the most expensive players in each position. You'll hold most of these players for the entire season, so choose carefully. You can fit approx. 10 under the salary cap. The best players in this category are:
James Tedesco
Payne Haas
Jason Taumalolo
Tom Trbojevic
Damien Cook
Cameron Smith
John Bateman
Roger Tuivasa-Scheck
Latrell Mitchell
Cameron Murray
Cameron Munster
Kalyn Ponga
Cameron McInnes
Nathan Cleary
Cody Walker
Shaun Johnson
Jake Trbojevic
4. BY now you should have approx. 10 guns and 10 cheapies in your side. Fill the remaining five slots with mid-rangers. The most popular players in this category are:
Ryan Papenhuyzen
David Fifita
Josh McGuire
Jarrod Croker
Reed Mahoney
Victor Radley
Anthony Milford
Braidon Burns
Moeaki Fotuaika
Jamayne Isaako
Joseph Tapine
Apisai Koroisau
George Williams
Zac Lomax
Ryan James
Jaydn Su'A
Waqa Blake
Isaah Yeo
Reuben Garrick
Esan Marsters
Josh Add-Carr
Trent Merrin
5. PICK a starting 13 and four reserves. Only the scores of these 17 players count for each round (although it's important most of your eight non-players still take the field for their clubs so they go up in price, even though their scores don't count to your points total)
6. JOIN or Create a league and start sledging your mates.
7. USE your 37 trades (max two per round) to build your side into a SuperCoach powerhouse.
8. READ our in-depth SuperCoach analysis to help you make the right decisions.
Easy! Now good luck for the season ahead and have fun!