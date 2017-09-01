Pianist has keys to Gympie's spring opera

EXTENSIVE CAREER: Pianist JiIlianne Stoll showcases her talents at Opera in Springtime.

PERFORMING across Australia and Europe in her career, pianist Jillianne Stoll is now headed to Gympie to celebrate spring in style for Opera in Springtime this month.

A graduate of the Elder Conservatorium, University of Adelaide, Ms Stoll has worked professionally as a pianist and violinist before joining the music staff at the State Opera of South Australia.

She then followed this with five years as a répétiteur with The Australian Opera.

In 1991, she was awarded the Peter Mitchell Churchill Fellowship and studied in Europe.

She became the Head of Music of Opera Queensland in 1994, a position she held until 2001, and also directed Opera Queensland's Young Artist Program.

RELATED: Opera star 'springs' in Gympie for show

Since 2002, Ms Stoll has been a vocal coach/répétiteur for the program and main stage productions.

She has also been a member of Opera Australia's music staff for their Queensland seasons since 2012.

At present, Ms Stoll is a lecturer in Opera Practice for the Queensland Conservatorium at Griffith University.

She has served on the Music Board of the Australia Council for the Arts and performs regularly with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra.

Opera in Springtime is presented by the Rotary Club of Gympie-Cooloola and Opera Queensland.