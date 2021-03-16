PHOTOS: Twerking classes have Bundy booties popping

Ariah Goodluck has started twerking classes in Bundaberg that are proving popular.

A new class has got Bundaberg's booties popping.

Twerking, a dance style featuring low squatting and hip thrusting, rose to prominence in the US in the '80s but was popularised by stars such as Miley Cyrus in more recent years.

It's now hit Bundy.

Instructor Ariah Goodluck has a background in dance and said after moving to Bundaberg from the Gold Coast she was missing twerking classes.

It was then her partner suggested she do her own - and that's exactly what she did.

"I used to attend a twerk fitness class on the Gold Coast when I lived there," Ms Goodluck said.

Now into her second month of classes which are held at North Bundaberg on Thursday evenings, Ms Goodluck has a strong following of all ages.

"We incorporate dancing into the routine," she said.

But sessions also include push-ups, burpees, sit-ups and high intensity cardio that targets muscle groups.

The twerking element of the class involves squatting down low and popping your backside back and forward.

"It sounds uncomfortable when you hear about it, but when you're doing it it's just a big laugh," Ms Goodluck said.

"It's for any woman over 18, it doesn't matter dance or fitness level."

And there's an option for those at home or in other cities.

"You can get your friends outside of Bundaberg to join in on Zoom online," Ms Goodluck said.

Twerk of Art sessions are held at the North Bundaberg Progress Hall at 6pm.

To find out more, visit the Twerk of Art Bundaberg Facebook page.