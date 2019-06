Tessa Morrison, Olivia Degn and Meagan Bebendorf at the 2019 Ipswich Cup.

Tessa Morrison, Olivia Degn and Meagan Bebendorf at the 2019 Ipswich Cup. Rob Williams

YOU could not have asked for better weather for this year's Ipswich Cup.

It is a day circled on many people's calendars and punters soaked up the sun on a glorious day at the race track.

Check out our gallery of more than 100 pictures of the day below: