Some of our big name Muster performers from over the years.
PHOTOS: The best Gympie Muster snapshots through the years

JOSH PRESTON
joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
29th Aug 2020 4:16 PM
TONIGHT would have been Gympie Muster Friday 2020.

But, as is the case with nearly all our favourite calendar events, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Muster to be officially cancelled in May.

When announcing the sad news Muster chairman Greg Cavanagh said the decision was difficult but ultimately unavoidable.

“We’d already signed 100 artists and obviously we’re going to do our best to transfer them to next year,” he said.

“On the operational side, we had to start engaging with contractors on the supply of food, alcohol and equipment.

“We can’t afford to pay for all this now, for an event which may not be able to go ahead.

“Mass gatherings would be among the last to have restrictions lifted, I would imagine.”

That statement seems likely, but hope remains that the beloved Muster will make a welcome return in 2021.

While the Muster won’t be going ahead this year, here’s a look back at some fond memories of the Gympie region’s most iconic annual event to tide us over until next time.

What are your favourite Muster memories? What’s your best Muster story? Let us know with a comment, or email joshua.preston@gympietimes.com.

