Photos that show true horror of 9/11

WARNING: Distressing content

ON THIS day 18 years ago, unimaginable horror struck America when four commercial flights were hijacked by terrorists and crashed into sites including New York City's Twin Towers.

The morning of Tuesday, September 11 was fine and sunny, with New Yorkers navigating the manic rush-hour commute to work or school under a cloudless blue sky.

But at 8.46am the unthinkable happened: American Airlines Flight 11, bound for Los Angeles, was hijacked by members of Al-Qaeda at Boston airport and flown into the North Tower of the World Trade Centre.

People stared up in confusion and disbelief at the smoking building, wondering if perhaps it was an accident, until 17 minutes later a second plane, United Airlines Flight 175, hit the South Tower at 9.03am.

By 10.30am the Twin Towers had collapsed, sending people running for their lives covered in dust and debris. Meanwhile, 370 kilometres away, American Airlines Flight 77 was flown into the Pentagon building in Virginia at 9.37am, and United Airlines Flight 93 was crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, at 10.03am.

In less than two hours, 2996 people had been killed and more than 6000 injured, including hundreds of firefighters and police officers who rushed to the scenes.

Photographs captured the horrific tragedy as it unfolded across America's northeast, including heartbreaking images of people plunging to their deaths from the Twin Towers. One of these is the infamous "Falling Man" taken by Richard Drew. To this day the man's identity is still unknown, but his clothing indicates he was an employee at the Windows on the World restaurant on the top floors (106th and 107th) of the North Tower.

While difficult to look at, pictures of one of the darkest days in modern history ensure the innocent lives lost at the hands of terrorists will never be forgotten.

Hijacked United Airlines Flight 175 aircraft about to fly into the second tower of the World Trade Centre. Picture: AP

A jet airliner is lined up on one of the World Trade Centre towers. Picture: Carmen Taylor/AP

A fiery blast rocks the south tower of the World Trade Centre as the hijacked United Airlines Flight 175 from Boston crashes into the building. Picture: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Smoke and debris erupt from the south tower of the World Trade Centre as it collapses following the terrorist attacks on the buildings on September 11, 2001. Picture: Jerry Torrens, File/AP

Spectators look up as the World Trade Centre goes up in flames on September 11, 2001 in New York City. Picture: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

People hang from the windows of the North Tower of the World Trade Centre after a hijacked airliner hit the building on September 11, 2001 in New York City. Picture: Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images

A person falls to his death from the World Trade Centre after two planes hit the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001 in New York City. Picture: Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images

A man covered with dust stands outside the World Trade Centre after one of its towers collapsed on September 11, 2001 in New York City. Picture: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

This photo became known as ‘The Falling Man’ — the unknown man falls from the North Tower of the World Trade Centre at 9.41:15am on the morning of the terrorist attacks. Picture: Richard Drew/AP

Onlookers cry in the street as they watch the terror attacks unfold. Picture: Ernesto Mora/AP

An image from AP photographer Richard Drew's sequence of ‘The Falling Man’ taken at the World Trade Centre on 9/11. Picture: Richard Drew/AP

A man leaps to his death from a fire and smoke-filled Tower One of the World Trade Centre on September 11, 2001 in New York City. Picture: Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images

Secret Service agent Thomas Armas carries an injured woman to an ambulance after Tower One of the World Trade Centre collapsed. Picture: Thomas Monaster/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Former chief of staff Andy Card whispers into the ear of then president George W. Bush to give him word of the plane crashes into the World Trade Centre during a visit to the Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Florida. Picture: Doug Mills/AP

People run from the collapse of one of the World Trade Centre towers on Tuesday, September 11, 2001 in New York City. Picture: Suzanne Plunkett/AP

An image from AP photographer Richard Drew. Picture: Richard Drew/AP

Police officer Michael Brennan helps a woman named Beverly to safety. She was covered in dust after the first tower went down. Picture: Joey Newfield/NY Post

Joseph Kelly, Srinath Jinadasa and George Sleigh covered in dust and debris as they walk away from the World Trade Centre. Picture: Splash News

FBI agents, firefighters, rescue workers and engineers work at the Pentagon crash site on September 14, 2001, where a hijacked American Airlines flight slammed into the building on September 11. The terrorist attack caused extensive damage to the west face of the building and followed similar attacks on the twin towers of the World Trade Centre in New York City. Picture: Department of Defence/ Te

Emergency vehicles at the devastated Pentagon on September 11, 2001 in Washington, DC, hours after a hijacked plane crashed into the facility, the centre of the US military, in a terrorist attack. Picture: Stephen Jaffe/AFP

A New York firefighter is overcome with emotion following the 9/11 attacks. Picture: Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images

Picture found in the dust at the World Trade Centre ground zero. Picture: Nathan Edwards/News Corp

Ground Zero. Picture: Nathan Edwards/News Corp

The rubble of the World Trade Centre. Picture: Alex Fuchs/AFP