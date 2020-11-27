PHOTOS: Teen flown to hospital after nasty Woolooga crash

A teenage girl was flown to hospital along with two others following a nasty crash at Woolooga this afternoon.

PHOTOS have emerged from the scene of a nasty crash at Woolooga that resulted in a teenage girl being flown to hospital this afternoon.

The Queensland Ambulance Service initially said paramedics were assessing five patients following a two-vehicle crash on Brooweena Woolooga Rd and Bauple Woolooga Rd just after 11am this morning.

A rescue chopper was soon tasked to the scene.

The Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter then flown a teenage girl, who was driving one of the vehicles, to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Paramedics, fireys and police were reportedly all at the scene when the RACQ aeromedical team arrived.

A Queensland Government Air helicopter was also called to the scene to treat others injured in the crash.

QAS have since confirmed three people were flown to SCUH and another three patients were taken by road to Gympie Hospital, all in stable conditions.