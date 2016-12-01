PHOTOS: Storm rolls over region in spectacular light show

Jenny MacGregor: Nice storm! I was able to get a snap of the lightning.

GYMPIE region residents battened down the hatches yesterday evening as the Bureau of Meteorology warned of a severe thunderstorm heading for the region.

But for many residents, the storm was little more than a noisy light show.

Gympie received 13.6mm yesterday between 3.30pm and 10.30pm.

Residents reported pea-sized to golf ball-sized hailstones falling across the region in areas including Amamoor, Kandanga, Widgee and Imbil.

The Bureau of Meteorology station at Rainbow Beach reported no rainfall, while residents in Glenwood had about 3mm.

Resident Kelly Edmondstone said she received 17mm in Veteran.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a 60% chance of more showers today, and has warned of another possible gusty thunderstorm late in the afternoon or evening.

Temperatures in Gympie today are expected to reach 35 degrees, while earlier forecasts of a scorching 40 degree maximum for tomorrow has reduced slightly to 39 degrees.

Kybong and Amamoor will see the hottest temperatures, with a predicted top of 36 degrees today and 40 degrees tomorrow.