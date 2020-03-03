PHOTOS: Squash finals end in a nailbiter
SQUASH: The summer season finals for the Gympie Squash Racquets Association were held at the Victory Squash courts last Thursday night.
Eight teams battled it out in a series of closely contested matches.
Photos
Road Pro Consulting narrowly defeated Gympie Smash Repairs for top spot in A-grade and Gympie Graphics took the prize in B-grade with a win over Gold City Steering.
In the consolation finals it was Gold City Steering taking the prized socks for A-grade while Gympie Smash Repairs took the honours for B-grade.
The new season gets underway in three weeks.
For more information contact Luke on 0459 666 608 or Mark on 5482 7800.