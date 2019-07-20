Menu
BOHO ROCK: Anything goes when it comes to Splendour fashions.
BOHO ROCK: Anything goes when it comes to Splendour fashions.
PHOTOS: Splendour's most fabulous, eye-catching outfits

Seanna Cronin
Marc Stapelberg
by and
20th Jul 2019 1:30 PM
JUST when you think festival fashion can't get any wilder, Splendour in the Grass delivers.

The three-day music festival is underway at North Byron Parklands and the first half of the event has already delivered some eye-catching.outfits.

RELATED: Day 1: The unhealthy habit that ruins Splendour for many

It's Australia's 'influencer Olympics' and Instagram has been flooded with carefully posed portraits.

Bums are on display, from Coachella's bare bum chaps look to barely covered derrieres:

 

Clearly this punter from last year was ahead of his time:

Splendour in the Grass 2018 fashion and scene setting.
Splendour in the Grass 2018 fashion and scene setting.

 

Glitter boobs are back.

 

Some skipped the glitter all together with some carefully placed hair:

 

Boho is back and more layered than ever:

 

Animal print is also proving to be a huge trend:

 

Check out more Splendour fashions in our gallery:

