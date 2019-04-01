Menu
The Gympie Auto Sports Club held round one of the Queensland Offroad Racing Championships at Sexton last weekend. CRAIG HOUSTON PHOTOGRAPHY 2018
PHOTOS: Speedy offroad racers hit Gympie for state champs

JOSH PRESTON
1st Apr 2019 4:00 PM
MOTOR SPORTS: More than 60 of the state's best offroad racing drivers converged at Sexton last weekend for round one of the Queensland Offroad Racing Championships.

The two-day racing lineup featured up to 11 classes of vehicles, ranging from purpose-built buggies to production four wheel drives such as Pajeros and Patrols, navigating some of the roughest terrain around at speeds hitting a breakneck 200km/h benchmark.

The event was run by the Gympie Auto Sport Club. Check out some of the best snaps from the event below.

