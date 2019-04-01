PHOTOS: Speedy offroad racers hit Gympie for state champs

The Gympie Auto Sports Club held round one of the Queensland Offroad Racing Championships at Sexton last weekend.

The Gympie Auto Sports Club held round one of the Queensland Offroad Racing Championships at Sexton last weekend. CRAIG HOUSTON PHOTOGRAPHY 2018

MOTOR SPORTS: More than 60 of the state's best offroad racing drivers converged at Sexton last weekend for round one of the Queensland Offroad Racing Championships.

The two-day racing lineup featured up to 11 classes of vehicles, ranging from purpose-built buggies to production four wheel drives such as Pajeros and Patrols, navigating some of the roughest terrain around at speeds hitting a breakneck 200km/h benchmark.

The event was run by the Gympie Auto Sport Club. Check out some of the best snaps from the event below.