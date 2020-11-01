PHOTOS: Smiling faces as scary crowd goes on spooky Rattler

Severe storms were not enough to keep the Halloween spirit from creeping into the Mary valley Rattler.

NOT even rail or hail could keep the Halloween spirit away from the Mary Valley Rattler, with guests braving last night's wild weather to enjoy a spooky special train ride.

Carriages were packed COVID-safe full on the heritage train for its Halloween trip, with patrons dressed not only as ghouls and goblins, but ghostbusters and reapers too.

