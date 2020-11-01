Menu
Severe storms were not enough to keep the Halloween spirit from creeping into the Mary valley Rattler.
News

PHOTOS: Smiling faces as scary crowd goes on spooky Rattler

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
1st Nov 2020 4:00 PM
NOT even rail or hail could keep the Halloween spirit away from the Mary Valley Rattler, with guests braving last night's wild weather to enjoy a spooky special train ride.

Carriages were packed COVID-safe full on the heritage train for its Halloween trip, with patrons dressed not only as ghouls and goblins, but ghostbusters and reapers too.

