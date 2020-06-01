Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Humpback whales have been spotted off the coast of Hervey Bay.
Humpback whales have been spotted off the coast of Hervey Bay.
News

PHOTOS: See first whales to arrive in Hervey Bay for 2020

Carlie Walker
by
1st Jun 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE first humpback whales of the season have been spotted off the coast of Hervey Bay.

Peter Lynch from Blue Dolphin Marine Tours watched the visitors make their way into the Bay alongside Vicki Neville from Tasman Venture.

With social distancing measures still in place and remaining coronavirus restrictions threatening to impact on whale watching operators, Mr Lynch hopes its is a sign that good humpback numbers are headed our way.

Two whales were spotted off the coast of Hervey Bay.
Two whales were spotted off the coast of Hervey Bay.

The whales were spotted at Gatakers at Point Vernon and then later at Scarness and from Torquay jetty.

Whale operators are hoping with people now able to travel around the state, Queenslanders will get behind them and back their businesses while enjoying an unforgettable tourism experience.

More Stories

fcbusiness fctourism fraser coast humpback whales
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State’s new cases as restrictions ease further

        State’s new cases as restrictions ease further

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed there have been no new COVID-19 cases overnight, less than an hour before more restrictions are lifted.

        Resident hospitalised after snake bite at Gympie region home

        premium_icon Resident hospitalised after snake bite at Gympie region home

        News Paramedics arrived on scene shortly before noon on Saturday.

        IN COURT: Two appearances listed for Gympie court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Two appearances listed for Gympie court today

        News Two listings set for the local Magistrates Court proceedings this morning.

        Why children’s hospital emergencies have plummeted

        premium_icon Why children’s hospital emergencies have plummeted

        Health Qld Children’s Hospital emergency attendances down 40 per cent during COVID-19...