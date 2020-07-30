Menu
Crash, Southside, McIntosh Creek Rd
News

PHOTOS: Power crews on scene, man in 50s taken to hospital

Shelley Strachan
30th Jul 2020 6:13 PM | Updated: 6:23 PM
TRAFFIC is still disrupted on McIntosh Creek Road at Jones Hill after a vehicle slammed into a power pole, sheering it off at the base and bringing down power lines.

Crash, Southside, McIntosh Creek Rd

Queensland Ambulance Services, fireys and police attended the scene where a man in his 50s was able to free himself from his car after it hit the pole.

Crash, Southside, McIntosh Creek Rd

He was then assessed by pramedics and transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition. Energex crews are now on the scene, making it safe and restoring the power supply.

crash scene
crash scene

The incident occurred on McIntosh Creek Road between Heilbronn Road and the main road into Echelon estate, and traffic was blocked in both directions, and is believed to still be blocked while Energex crews do their thing

Crash, Southside, McIntosh Creek Rd

An eye witness said it appeared the car hit the power pole and then travelled at least another 50m before coming to a rest, whereupon the driver was able to get himself out. The power police was sheered off at the base and sitting in the middle of McIntosh Road with the wires dangling from it.

The power pole int eh middle of McIntosh Creek Road
The power pole int eh middle of McIntosh Creek Road
