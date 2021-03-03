PHOTOS: Pictures reveal lucky escape for caravan driver

A man was lucky to survive a nasty caravan crash when his car blew a tyre on the Bruce Highway near Gympie yesterday Pictures: Courtesy of the Clayton's Towing Facebook page

Clayton’s Towing has shared photos of a destructive caravan crash caused by a blown tyre at Federal yesterday morning.

A man in his 50s was pulling the caravan with a Toyota Prado on the Bruce Highway when a rear tyre blew just after 9.30am sending it off the road.

A driver was lucky to escape this horror caravan crash at Federal south of Gympie yesterday when his 4WD blew a tyre. Pictures: Courtesy of Clayton's Towing Facebook page

He luckily only suffered minor injuries but his caravan was destroyed.

Clayton’s Towing recovered the vehicles while the northbound lane of the highway remained blocked.

Northbound traffic on the highway was delayed while emergency services treated the man and worked to clear the wreckage from the road.

“Recovered the vehicle and caravan chassis with the rest of the belongings being hand loaded into a container,” a post on the Clayton’s Towing Facebook page said.

“Never easy as in this case when this is his home, and we will be assisting any way we can through the process.”

