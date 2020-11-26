Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

MEGA GALLERY: Party far from over for Noosa Schoolies

Tegan Annett
25th Nov 2020 4:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Noosa's mid-week nightlife is looking very different with thousands of Schoolies continuing to hit the streets as their week-long celebration continues.

Plenty of Schoolies were out and about on Tuesday night, with Hastings St and Main Beach being hotspots for festivities. 

Graduates have travelled to Noosa in unprecedented numbers after official Schoolies festivities were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

On Wednesday morning Noosa Council thanked a handful of Schoolies who had for the past two nights helped clean up rubbish left behind at the beach.

"They may have got a bad wrap for their weekend littering antics, but credit to this cohort with many doing the right thing and dumping their rubbish in the bins provided," the council said.

More Stories

noosa schoolies 2020 schoolies 2020
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I’ve loved it to the end’: Dr Day retires after 40 years

        Premium Content ‘I’ve loved it to the end’: Dr Day retires after 40 years

        News He is Gympie’s longest serving GP, and on the eve of his well deserved retirement, he shares with us his most precious memories, mentors, relationships and...

        One person in hospital after Tin Can Bay crash

        Premium Content One person in hospital after Tin Can Bay crash

        News The two-car crash happened on Tin Can Bay Rd and Bayside Rd this morning.

        Changing conditions bring relief to those fighting fires

        Premium Content Changing conditions bring relief to those fighting fires

        Environment The fire response is being co-ordinated by an incident management team

        Grisly and shocking: Coast’s houses of death revealed

        Premium Content Grisly and shocking: Coast’s houses of death revealed

        Crime Here are the houses of death that stained the Coast’s history