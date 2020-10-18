PHOTOS: Our Arlene vows to return from bloody Cyborg loss

Gympie's Arlene Blencowe was convincingly beaten by Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg in their headline bout on Friday. Photos: Bellator MMA/CBS Sports

MMA: It simply wasn’t to be for Arlene Blencowe.

The Gympie-bred MMA star gave it her all, but could not overcome women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg in their title fight at Bellator 249 on Friday.

Cyborg (23-2, 1 NC) scored the first submission win of her storeyed MMA career with a rear-naked choke of local hero Blencowe (13-8) in Round 2 of the bout at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Former UFC champion Cyborg looked dominant from the outset, taking “Angerfist” to the canvas and raining down some seriously heavy ground and pound blows in both rounds.

The champion also looked to have the better of Blencowe standing up, bloodying Blencowe’s nose with a furious flurry of lefts and rights in what turned out to be the final round of the contest.

Both fighters were gracious immediately after Blencowe tapped out, embracing in the cage before Cyborg celebrated her first title defence.

And Blencowe didn’t stay quiet on social media for too long either, posting these messages to her fans:

“Oh well, I live to fight another day! Much love everyone. I’ll get back to replying to you all in the coming days.

“Proud to be an Australian. Thankyou for all of your support back home. I’m down, but not out. You’ll see me back very soon.”

It was the second championship defeat for Blencowe, but also only the second defeat in her last eight fights.

Who the 37-year-old faces next remains to be seen.