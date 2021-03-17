Photos NRL fans have waited 35-years to see

The NRL’s eyesore might be a dirty construction site right now but it’s finally giving Manly fans something to cheer about.

It might be a dirty construction site but don't be mistaken - this is the photo Manly fans have waited 35 years to see.

The Daily Telegraph snapped these exclusive images of a $33.1 million Centre of Excellence being built at Brookvale Oval.

Lottoland's northern hill has been demolished with work on the new high performance centre expected to be completed by September this year.

With a reduced ground capacity and existing COVID restrictions, less than 6000 fans will be permitted to attend Saturday's match against South Sydney and for the remaining home games this season.

It will be a financially challenging season for Manly management.

The $30m Centre for Excellence is under construction on the Northern side of Brookvale Oval. Picture: Toby Zerna

"We will take a massive financial hit from the crowd constraints at Lottoland this year," Manly chief executive Stephen Humphreys said.

"It is unavoidable short term pain that we must accept as we pursue improved comfort, convenience and facilities for everyone for the long term.

"Our members have been very understanding and supportive.

"We will manage a safe venue at Lottoland and I know our members will create a fantastic atmosphere in their support of the Sea Eagles. We certainly plan to give them plenty to cheer about throughout the year."

The construction will impact crowd numbers in 2021, with just 6000 fans allowed at Manly home games. Picture: Toby Zerna.

Unstructured seating areas on the eastern hill will ensure COVID's one person per two square metre rule will remain.

A large black fence will protect fans from the sizeable building site.

Fans have been waiting since the mid-1980s for some form of redevelopment at the antiquated and run-down Brookvale precinct.

The Centre of Excellence will include a 3000-seat undercover grandstand, a large translucent roof to assist with grass growth and maintenance, food and drink outlets and corporate hospitality facilities.

Manly fans have been waiting to see significant upgrades at Brookvale Oval for 35 years.

Manly and the NRL will continue to lobby governments for extra funds for a further redevelopment of Brookvale.

"It has been a long time coming, but it is very exciting for Sea Eagles members, corporate partners and the whole northern beaches community to now see the work underway," Humphreys said.

"The impressive structure will begin to take shape over the coming months and we will soon have a brand new, world class facility that will serve the Sea Eagles and the broader community for decades to come.

"We are very confident that further development of Lottoland is on the horizon and we look forward to future announcements in this regard, but for now at least, we are powering ahead with this important first stage of our development plan and we are very grateful for the wonderful support of our State and Federal Governments."

The new Centre of Excellence will include a 3000 seat grandstand.

The Centre of Excellence will include a state-of-the-art gymnasium, men's and women's change rooms, hydrotherapy pools and medical and recovery facilities.

It will also house the Sea Eagles' administration and football offices and multipurpose community and education facilities.

After a 46-4 round one loss to the Sydney Roosters, Manly has been given little chance of beating Souths this Saturday afternoon.

