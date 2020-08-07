PHOTOS: Neighbour says crash victim was ‘as good as dead’

The aftermath of a serious single vehicle crash on Yabba Creek Road at Imbil. A young man was flown to hospital in a critical condition after his car struck a pole.

UPDATE 12pm

A NEARBY resident has shared his recollections of a serious crash at Imbil last night, which has left a young man in a critical condition in hospital.

The young man, aged in his twenties, was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital with severe head and neck injuries after his car struck a pole on Yabba Creek Rd.

John Rudder said he was glad the man had survived the crash, and held initial worries for him upon hearing it.

“We heard the crash, it was 7:30 on the dot,” Mr Rudder said.

“Another neighbour over here he came out and helped.

“He was as good as dead.

“The firies and rescuers were great. They got in here, cut him out, cut the roof off the car.

“I’m glad he’s alive.”

UPDATE 8:30am

A WITNESS on the scene of last night’s horror crash at Imbil said the victim’s mother helped cut him from the wreckage.

The young man, aged in his twenties, was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a critical condition after his car struck a pole on Yabba Creek Rd.

He had severe head and chest injuries.

Posting in a local community group, Tony Milekic said he was shaken by the crash after attending the scene himself.

“Airlifted as I write still stained and shaking,” Mr Milekic wrote.

“Please take care out there (debris) and shards everywhere.

“I’m praying the driver pulls through ok as when I pulled him out of the car, his injuries (were) serious. Seemed stable in the end.

“Sadly his dear mum helped cut him out so hoping her reassuring voice and touch held his vital signs up.

“Here’s to a healthy recovery dear friend.”

More to come.

EARLIER: Young man critical after car slams into pole at Imbil

A YOUNG man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after his car struck a power pole at Imbil last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service reports indicate paramedics received a call to the incident on Yabba Creek Rd at 7.45pm.

“A male patient in his 20s was airlifted in a critical condition to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital with head and chest injuries,” a QAS media source said.

“A second male teenager was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.”