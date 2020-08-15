Photos lead to NRL investigation of bubble breach

The Warriors are being investigated over a possible biosecurity breach after photos of Brett Finch showed him outside the team’s bubble.

The NRL is investigating a possible biosecurity breach by former Storm and Roosters halfback Brett Finch during the Warriors' game with Penrith.

Finch has been working with the club over the last few weeks, with coach Todd Payten praising the effect he has had on their Central Coast-based camp.

Finch was alongside Payten in the coaches' box on Friday night just a day after he appeared on a podcast during the Roosters' loss to the Storm.

Photos emerged on social media which showed Finch smoking and kissing a friend the day prior to the Warriors' loss.

Brett Finch appeared on a podcast earlier this week

Finch, 38, has been told to isolate as the NRL reaches out to its biosecurity experts over what steps to take next.

Under NRL rules players and staff must stay in their club's bubble but can only leave in the case of emergency.

Asked how it felt to have to have Finch alongside him in the box, Payten said: "Loud. I spoke to him about it last week and he's been really good.

"I think having him in has been really good for him as well.

"He likes to talk and that was probably the loudest box we've had for a while."

The Warriors are not the first club to have been embroiled in a potential biosecurity breach.

Brett Finch faces a probe over a possible biosecurity breach

Dragons prop Paul Vaughan and Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett have both been fined and stood down for a fortnight after being spotted dining out a week last Thursday.

Broncos forward Tevita Pangai Jr has been stood down indefinitely after he visited a barber's shop in Brisbane last Saturday.

Originally published as Photos lead to NRL investigation