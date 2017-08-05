PHOTOS: Jazz and Wine make for a perfect afternoon

The Jimmy Halliday Quartet on stage at the Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival.

A CLOUDLESS Winter's day formed the backdrop for the second-annual Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival, with crowds packing into the grounds of the Gunabul Homestead.

More than just an excuse to schmooze and booze, the money raised at the event is going directly to critically needed medical equipment for Gympie's most needy.

"This year, we've got funds going toward a Neuro-Perfusion Kit, which is an additional component to our CT scanner at Gympie Hospital,” Wishlist CEO Lisa Rowe says.

"This equipment will go a long way in helping victims of stroke in particular, which is just fantastic.”

The Neuro-Perfusion Kit drastically reduces the wait time for stroke treatment - a huge benefit where time is often a critical factor in rehabilitation.

"It's valued at about $33,000, which we saw as an achievable goal for the fund-raiser this year,” says Cos Schuh - who has been heavily involved with Wishlist here in Gympie.

"We got involved because these are universal causes, something we can all identify with.”

Attendance numbers have been on the rise since last year's event, something Ms Rowe is very pleased with.

"Rest assured, we've got a big list of equipment and projects we need to fund for our hospitals,” she says.

"We're grateful and very happy for the community's ongoing support.”