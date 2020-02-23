PHOTOS: Huge turnout at Agnes blues festival

Tegan Annett Tegan Annett has been a journalist at the Gladstone Observer since 2012. She started as a cadet reporter, while studying at CQUniversity. A Tannum Sands resident since 2005, this year she took on the role as deputy editor. Full Profile Login to follow

THOUSANDS of people enjoyed the live music and festivities at the three-day Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival at the weekend.

The event at the Seventeen Seventy SES Grounds kicked off on Friday and continued until Sunday. Headliner Tex Perkins played on Saturday night to a lively crowd and was a highlight for many attendees. Also popular was 8 Ball Aitken, who has become a regular performer at the annual festival.

For the first time in more than five years the festival had two stages, the Main Stage and Discovery Stage. The Discovery Stage, sponsored by Agnes Water Tavern, showcased local and up-and-coming talent.