Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Imbil Easter Carnival regatta winners - The Stags Aaron Parker, Tim Puckett, Jack Oleary, Will McEwan
Imbil Easter Carnival regatta winners - The Stags Aaron Parker, Tim Puckett, Jack Oleary, Will McEwan Troy Jegers
News

PHOTOS: Holidayers out and about for Gympie Easter fun

JOSH PRESTON
by
20th Apr 2019 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INTERMITTENT rainfall didn't stop Gympie region holidayers from enjoying their Easter long weekend on Saturday.

The Mary Valley Rattler's Platform No. 1 Cafe was a popular morning coffee spot at the Old Gympie Station, while a huge crowd packed the town centre for the Imbil Easter Carnival.

The famous Regatta thrilled the crowd, with the Mary Valley Stags team crossing the finish line in their "boat” first.

Our photographer was on hand to capture the action - do you feature in the gallery?

Take a look below and see... Happy Easter Gympie!

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
easter 2019 easter long weekend gympie community gympie news gympie region humans of gympie imbil easter carnival photo gallery
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    DES to search in Mary River after two Gympie croc sightings

    premium_icon DES to search in Mary River after two Gympie croc sightings

    News Kayaker said he saw croc snout following him in February.

    Wide Bay candidate: 'Don't mix Church and State'

    premium_icon Wide Bay candidate: 'Don't mix Church and State'

    News "Pastors or priests should not tell congregations who to vote for.”

    Popular Easter camping spot claims first victim

    premium_icon Popular Easter camping spot claims first victim

    News Easter weekend sees car at popular camping destination