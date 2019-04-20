PHOTOS: Holidayers out and about for Gympie Easter fun

INTERMITTENT rainfall didn't stop Gympie region holidayers from enjoying their Easter long weekend on Saturday.

The Mary Valley Rattler's Platform No. 1 Cafe was a popular morning coffee spot at the Old Gympie Station, while a huge crowd packed the town centre for the Imbil Easter Carnival.

The famous Regatta thrilled the crowd, with the Mary Valley Stags team crossing the finish line in their "boat” first.

Our photographer was on hand to capture the action - do you feature in the gallery?

Take a look below and see... Happy Easter Gympie!