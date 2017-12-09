Menu
PHOTOS: Holiday fun across our region

Jai Le-Riche-Perree.
Jai Le-Riche-Perree. Jacob Carson
scott kovacevic
by

HEAVY rain has started the holidays off with a splash at the Mothar Mountain Rock Pools, turning the popular swimming hole into a series of miniature waterfalls.

More than dozen residents took the chance to cool off from the 34 degree heat in the calm and cool waters, an experience that new resident Dean Hughes, enjoying the sun with his family, said beat anywhere else.

Moving to Gympie from South Australia four months ago, Mr Hughes wondered why people would want to be anywhere else.

"To see such a natural beauty open to the public is mind boggling,” he said.

"South Australia doesn't really have many places for the public to go that aren't full of rubbish.”

The rock pools were not the only place people went to take advantage of the warm summer's day which greeted the region.

