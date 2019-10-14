PHOTOS: 'Harrowing' crash scene as investigations continue

FATAL: Police are still investigating this morning's fatal crash near Bellingen.

COFFS-CLARENCE Police are still trying to identify the woman who was killed in Sunday morning's 'harrowing' crash near Bellingen.

Acting Inspector Dallas Leven addressed the media on Sunday afternoon with an update of the ongoing investigations.

"Police from the Coffs-Clarence District attended the scene and located a red Mitsubishi 4WD that had impacted with a tree and come to rest in a nearby paddock," Acting Inspector Leven said.

"The sole occupant was a female and unfortunately she passed away at the scene.

"At this point investigators have been unable to positively identify the lady who has passed away and as a result I urge people who know who was driving a red Mitsubishi 4WD along Waterfall Way at that time to either contact Coffs Harbour police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."

Acting Inspector Leven said it's been a hard year for emergency services, with now a total of 17 people dying on the region's roads.

"It's tragic that so many locals are losing their lives on local roads and we ask people to do all those things that can ensure their and other people's safety on the roads.

"It's a harrowing experience for the police, ambulance and other emergency services that have to attend these collisions and it has a ripple affect through the communities in which we work."

If you have information on Sunday's crash contact the Coffs Harbour Police Station on 6691 0799.

