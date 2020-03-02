Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie United players Harry Johnston and Joachim Klein react to ref calls during Saturday night's clash against Palm Beach. Klein was red carded soon into the game. Picture: Shane Zahner
Gympie United players Harry Johnston and Joachim Klein react to ref calls during Saturday night's clash against Palm Beach. Klein was red carded soon into the game. Picture: Shane Zahner
News

PHOTOS: Gympie tempers flare in bruising clash

Rebecca Singh
, rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com
2nd Mar 2020 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: The Gympie United Gladiators premier men were quickly on the back foot against Palm Beach FC on Saturday.

Photos
View Gallery

Gladiators defender Joachim Klein was red carded after about 10 minutes into the game with the side down to 10 players and despite the 4-7 loss, there were promising signs.

Gympie United FC vs Palm Beach - Gympie celebrate a goal. Picture: Shane Zahner
Gympie United FC vs Palm Beach - Gympie celebrate a goal. Picture: Shane Zahner

Despite being the underdog, they challenged the strong Gold Coast side and dug deep, taking it up a level with their 10 men on the pitch.

As the first round of the Sunshine Coast Football competition kicks-off Saturday with Gympie taking on Coolum at Coolum FC Field 1 at 6pm.

ffa cup 2020 gympie sport gympie united gladiators football club gympie united gladiators premier men palm beach fc
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Weekend wrap: 5 Gympie region emergencies

        premium_icon Weekend wrap: 5 Gympie region emergencies

        News A man left with a serious eye injury on Saturday night at Double Island Point was one incident paramedics were called to.

        Candidate slams CEO’s absurd reasoning behind $1600 hire

        premium_icon Candidate slams CEO’s absurd reasoning behind $1600 hire

        News OPINION: We own this building not you Mr Smith and I would think stifling free...

        Man hands himself in over alleged Gympie glassing

        premium_icon Man hands himself in over alleged Gympie glassing

        News Man walks into police station after seeing video of serious Gympie pub assult...

        50 people who have to front Gympie court today

        premium_icon 50 people who have to front Gympie court today

        News 50 people are on the Gympie Magistrates Court list today and are all facing court...