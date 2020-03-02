PHOTOS: Gympie tempers flare in bruising clash

Gympie United players Harry Johnston and Joachim Klein react to ref calls during Saturday night's clash against Palm Beach. Klein was red carded soon into the game. Picture: Shane Zahner

Gympie United players Harry Johnston and Joachim Klein react to ref calls during Saturday night's clash against Palm Beach. Klein was red carded soon into the game. Picture: Shane Zahner

FOOTBALL: The Gympie United Gladiators premier men were quickly on the back foot against Palm Beach FC on Saturday.

Gladiators defender Joachim Klein was red carded after about 10 minutes into the game with the side down to 10 players and despite the 4-7 loss, there were promising signs.

Gympie United FC vs Palm Beach - Gympie celebrate a goal. Picture: Shane Zahner

Despite being the underdog, they challenged the strong Gold Coast side and dug deep, taking it up a level with their 10 men on the pitch.

As the first round of the Sunshine Coast Football competition kicks-off Saturday with Gympie taking on Coolum at Coolum FC Field 1 at 6pm.