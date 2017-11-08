News

PHOTOS: Gympie saddles up for the Melbourne Cup

Mackenzie Morgan and Saachi Davis.
Mackenzie Morgan and Saachi Davis. Jacob Carson
by Jacob Carson

THE threat of a looming afternoon thunderstorm did little to dissuade Gympie locals from having a punt at the races yesterday.

Rolling black clouds formed an imposing backdrop to the Gympie Showgrounds, but all eyes were set on Flemington as Rekindling took out the 2017 Melbourne Cup.

With over 200 enjoying a meal in the Little Haven cup luncheon and hundreds more outside, the cheers echoed around the racetrack.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"We had around 100 more people here than we did last year,” said Gympie Turf Club secretary Kristi Holliss.

"Overall I think we had about 800 through the gate, which is a fantastic result for us.”

As for the amounts Gympie race fans were keen to put up, the exact figure remained a mystery.

"What I can tell you is that the bookies love when we have the chariot races on,” Ms Holliss added.

"They're just a lot of fun and people really love to get involved when we put them on.”

There was, of course, plenty to see and do off the track, with bold colours and floral designs a popular choice amongst patrons.

Some particularly extravagant headpieces had to be held down as the winds picked up and the rain finally came down, washing out the last local race for the day.

"It's Queensland and it's this time of year, plus we need all the rain we can get,” Ms Holliss said.

Already looking to next year's race, Hampton and Harlow's VIP "Birdcage” tent will undoubtedly be making a return appearance.

"I had so many people tell me they wanted to get tickets for the next one,” Ms Holliss said.

"I think to say we were pleased would do a disservice to the warm reception we got to the Birdcage.”

Overall, the 2017 cup was undoubtedly a success for the Gympie Turf Club, with a well-behaved and positive crowd the icing on a fantastic day at the races.

"We just love putting on these races for the community and seeing people coming out and having a great time,” Ms Holliss said.

"So yes, definitely a good day for us.”

Topics:  gympie showgrounds gympie turf club melbourne cup melbourne cup 2017 photo gallery

Gympie Times

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Former Gympie nurse guilty of indecent act with boy

Former Gympie nurse guilty of indecent act with boy

Former Gympie nurse leaves town to escape shame: court

One Nation resurgence makes Gympie election murky

IN THE RUNNING: Candidates Tony Perrett (LNP), Tracey McWilliam (ALP) and Chelle Dobson (One Nation).

Expert "very surprised” if party polls less than 20% in region.

42,000 NBN customers to get refund

Telstra will refund customers for slow NBN speeds. Picture: AAP

People paying for higher speeds they could never get

No cracking the Nutcrackers: Darts team claim ninth trophy

UNBEATABLE: Jockey Nutcrackers (back, from left) Tyson Hillcoat, John Groves, John Treichel, Terry Williams, (middle) Alan Treichel, Bevan Douglas, (front) Front Mark Skinner, Dan Parr and Kerry Treichel.

Darts team claim ninth Grand Final

Local Partners