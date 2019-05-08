PHOTOS: Gympie rallies against domestic violence

AWARENESS: The tree out front of the old police station in Channon St adorned with white ribbons stands a silent witness to the marchers at yesterday's march against domestic violence.

ABOUT 100 people donned white shirts and joined members of Community Action to walk the streets of inner Gympie against domestic violence yesterday.

The crowd meandered along Channon St then down Mary St to congregate at the City Centre Stage.

The march, organised by Community Action Inc, was part of the Queensland Domestic and Family Violence Prevention month activities.

To open the speeches, Hinemana Johnson and her team of dancers from One Billion Rising took to the stage to perform the One Billion Rising dance.

Ms Johnson said according to figures released by the World Health Organisation in 2012, as many as one in three women in the world would be subjected to violence, rape and abuse at least once in their lifetime.

This was followed by a speech from Gympie Mayor Mick Curran.

One of the organisers of the march, Talia van Gils from Community Action Inc said retailers the length of Mary St had agreed to display specially prepared pamphlets on their counters advising people how to help friends, neighbours and family members they suspect may be victims of domestic violence.

Karen, who also works at Community Action Inc, said a program to help perpetrators of domestic violence to change their behaviour was one of the ways the group was helping to break the cycle.

"Community spirit will be what makes the change,” she said.

The group paused for about half an hour at the City Centre Stage before walking up to Gympie Regional Library in Mellor St for the official opening of an art display in the foyer.

Called Awakenings, the exhibition, which will be on show all month, features artworks relating to the theme of domestic and family abuse.