Photos: Gympie makes a splash at the ARC

THE verdict appears to be in - the Gympie Aquatic Recreation centre is a hit.

Huge crowds flocked to the facilities today, making the most of clear skies and even clearer water.

For the younger patrons, the splash park and water slides were the hit of the day - quickly becoming a competition about just who could get to the bottom faster.

"It's absolutely wonderful here, we're having a great time,” Karel Moss said while fixing the buckles on her great-grandson Mauriess' floatation device.

"I reckon it's a great thing for Gympie you know, you can see how many people are appreciating it,” added Ben Nutland, enjoying the outdoor pool with his two mates.

With live music, a jumping castle and plenty of food to go around - there was simply no other place to be in town.