Skate Australia National Park Championship – Keegan Palmer
News

PHOTOS: Gympie hosts Olympic skating qualifiers

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
27th Jan 2020 12:30 AM
GYMPIE’S new skate park played host to the Skate Australia National Park Championship on Sunday afternoon.

Competitors from all over the country converged on the Gold City to battle it out for qualifying points toward this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Gympie’s event is the only qualifying event of its kind on Australian soil.

Inclement weather throughout the morning and into early afternoon delayed the start of the proceedings, but the action was well underway by about 2pm and continued through to presentations four hours later.

Saturday saw up to 50 skaters compete in the YMCA Australian Skateboarding League’s Queensland National Street Skate Qualifier.

More to come.

