Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

PHOTOS: Gympie Devils dominate in home clashes

Rebecca Singh
, rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com
18th Mar 2020 1:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gympie Devils four sides proved they would be up for the battle in their trial matches on Saturday at Jack Stokes Oval.

Photos
View Gallery

With the season suspended until further notice because of coronavirus, the Devils are looking strong and with training going ahead they should be ready when games resume.

The Devils women’s side thrashed the Noosa Pirates 62-nil, the reserves men won against the Hervey Bay Seagulls 52-24, A-grade men beat the Seagulls 40-24 and the under-18s lost against the Seagulls 18-22.

Gympie Devils U18 vs Hervey Bay Seagulls – Gympie running on to start the game. Picture: Shane Zahner
Gympie Devils U18 vs Hervey Bay Seagulls – Gympie running on to start the game. Picture: Shane Zahner

Event organisers said for a trial game, there was a decent crowd of supporters which cheered on the Devils sides.

Seniors training will still be going ahead on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6.30pm at Jack Stokes.

gympie devils rugby league club gympie sport hervey bay seagulls jack stokes oval noosa pirates women in sport
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three candidates refuse to contribute to coronavirus risk

        premium_icon Three candidates refuse to contribute to coronavirus risk

        News Mary Valley candidates decide to drop appearance at polling booth in the name of "social distancing"

        Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

        Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

        Health More than 450 cases confirmed across Australia

        Q&A: How candidates will grow business in Gympie

        premium_icon Q&A: How candidates will grow business in Gympie

        News 30 council candidates reveal how they plan to grow business in the Gympie region...

        Four to appear in Gympie court today

        premium_icon Four to appear in Gympie court today

        News Four people are expected to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today