PHOTOS: Gympie Devils dominate in home clashes

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gympie Devils four sides proved they would be up for the battle in their trial matches on Saturday at Jack Stokes Oval.

With the season suspended until further notice because of coronavirus, the Devils are looking strong and with training going ahead they should be ready when games resume.

The Devils women’s side thrashed the Noosa Pirates 62-nil, the reserves men won against the Hervey Bay Seagulls 52-24, A-grade men beat the Seagulls 40-24 and the under-18s lost against the Seagulls 18-22.

Gympie Devils U18 vs Hervey Bay Seagulls – Gympie running on to start the game. Picture: Shane Zahner

Event organisers said for a trial game, there was a decent crowd of supporters which cheered on the Devils sides.

Seniors training will still be going ahead on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6.30pm at Jack Stokes.